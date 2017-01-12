Do you smell something? Three suspects sought in Bluffton beauty store perfume heist

Three suspects got away from a Bluffton beauty store on Wednesday with over $9,000 in perfume and cologne.
A Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office deputy was called to Ulta Beauty around 5:40 p.m. after the three suspects entered the store, grabbed over 100 bottles of perfume and cologne, placed them in bags and ran away, according to a Sheriff’s Office report.
A manager at the store told the deputy that the three ran toward the Old Navy store and that she did not see them get into a vehicle, the report said.
The suspects, one in a blue track suit and the other in a red shirt, are males, a separate Sheriff’s Office news release said. However, the gender of the third suspect, who was wearing a yellow track suit at the time of the theft, is unknown.
Anyone with information about the theft may call Cpl. C. Gibson at 843-255-3310 or Beaufort County Dispatch at 843-524-2777.
Caitlin Turner: 843-706-8184, @Cait_E_Turner
Comments