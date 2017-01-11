Monday fire on Hilton Head claims life of family’s dog

A dog perished during a fire at a Hilton Head Island residence on Monday.
Hilton Head Island Fire & Rescue firefighters responded to the structure fire at 281 Fish Haul Road around 4:10 p.m. to find flames showing from a portion of hte home and heavy smoke coming from all sides of the roof, according to a Fire & Rescue news release.
The fire originated in one of the bedrooms of the residence and spread to two adjoining bedrooms and the attic, the release said.
The family of four who lived in the home were not inside at the time of the fire. However, their dog was.
The residence sustained heavy smoke damage and the fire was deemed accidental and appeared to due to electrical problems, the release said.
The American Red Cross has been contacted to assist the family.
Three engine companies, a truck company, two medic units, the Battalion Chief and various chief officers responded to the fire that they were able to get under control around 5:40 p.m., the release said.
Caitlin Turner: 843-706-8184, @Cait_E_Turner
