Savannah police search for suspect in fatal stabbing at homeless camp

Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police officers are searching for the suspect in a stabbing that left one man dead in Savannah.
Police found a 56-year-old man stabbed to death Tuesday afternoon at a homeless camp near President Street and Harry Truman Parkway.
Police have identified the suspect as Edward Behl, 33. He was last seen running into the woods near the crime scene, according to a news release. It’s unknown whether or not he is armed, police say. The investigation is still ongoing.
Anyone with knowledge of Behl’s location should avoid approaching him and call 911. Anyone with information should contact the department’s tip line at 912-525-3124.
Information can also be left with CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020. Tipsters remain anonymous and might qualify for a cash reward.
