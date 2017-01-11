Bluffton Police announce promotions, retirements, transfers

The Bluffton Police Department recently announced several promotions, retirements and transfers.
“In an effort to provide the highest level of service to our community, we often make changes within the department in an attempt to improve our efficiency and effectiveness,” Bluffton Police Chief Joey Reynolds said.
The following is a list of the promotions, retirements and transfers:
▪ Lt. Paul Gannon retired Jan. 4, 2017, leading to the promotion of Sgt. Sheldon Epstein to lieutenant to oversee the department’s Support Services Division.
▪ Lt. Scott Chandler has been transferred from supervising Patrol Teams B and D to Teams A and C.
▪ Lt. Joe George was transferred from supervising Patrol Teams A and C to Teams B and D.
▪ Lt. Joe Babkiewicz was transferred from the Criminal Investigations Division to the Emergency Management and Training Division.
▪ Lt. Christian Gonzales was transferred from the Emergency Management and Training Division to the Criminal Investigations Division.
▪ Sgt. Michael Danyov was transferred from the Emergency Management and Training Division to the Support Services Division.
▪ Sgt. James Carmany was transferred within the Emergency Management and Training Division from the School Resource Officer Unit to the Training Unit.
▪ Sgt. Matthew Ferrelli was transferred from Patrol Team A to the School Resource Officer Unit under the Emergency Management and Training Division.
▪ Master Police Officer Bonafacio Perez was promoted to sergeant. He will be reassigned to Patrol Team A.
▪ Officcer George Wetzel was promoted to Master Police Officer.
▪ Officer Jason Rodriguez was promoted to Master Police Officer.
▪ Officer Jake Higgins as promoted to Master Police Officer.
▪ Officer Walker Michaud was promoted to Master Police Officer,
▪ Officer Matt Wilfong was promoted to Master Police Officer.
▪ Officer Darius Elkin was promoted to Master Police Officer.
▪ Officer Akil Brown was transferred from Patrol Team D to Team B.
▪ Officer Anson Singleton was transferred from Patrol Downtown District Team B to Patrol Team D.
▪ Officer Amber Swinehamer was transferred from Patrol Team B to Downtown District Patrol Team B.
Caitlin Turner: 843-706-8184, @Cait_E_Turner
