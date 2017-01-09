'I could hear the gentleman screaming': Inside the rescue of Hilton Head fire victim

At the Hilton Head Town Council meeting Dec. 20, 2016, the man in charge of hurricane recovery on the island, Charles Cousins, talked about the latest sinkhole in Hilton Head Plantation, and why more are expected.
Maya Smith is serious about showing her appreciation for law enforcement. The 8-year-old, who got lots of media attention last summer for her cards and teddy bears for Bluffton police officers, gave holiday gifts Dec. 19, 2016, to members of the South Carolina Highway Patrol on a chilly night in Bluffton.
John McCann is a single father of a 20-year-old, so when he set out to buy $1,330 worth of toys for the Bluffton Police Department toy drive, he needed a little help in picking out the right toys. That help turned out to be the young daughter of Bluffton Police Department spokesperson Joy Nelson. Here, he describes the shopping spree on Dec. 13, 2016.
The Bluffton Police Department has added two new public safety cameras on S.C. 46 at the New River Bridge. Installed in early December, the cameras will allow the department to view vehicles entering and exiting Town limits, department spokeswoman Joy Nelson said. The latest additions are part of a comprehensive plan between the Town and Police Department to expand the cameras "throughout all of Town limits."
Bluffton Township Fire District Capt. Randy Hunter said a collision between a passenger vehicle and a semi tractor trailer resulted in a fatality on Dec. 12, 2016, at S.C. 170 and Tidewatch Drive in Okatie.
Beaufort County Sheriff's Office public information officer Capt. Bob Bromage describes the events that led to an officer shooting a suspect during a traffic stop in the parking lot of Tanger Outlet Center 2 on Dec. 9, 2016.
The Yemassee Police Department has released a sketch of the suspect they're searching for in connection with Monday night's (Dec. 5, 2016) armed robbery at the city's Dollar General. Surveillance video from the robbery shows a clerk pulling a knife on the suspect or suspects, and then being attacked. Warning: graphic content.