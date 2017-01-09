'I could hear the gentleman screaming': Inside the rescue of Hilton Head fire victim

Toy drive donor on what it was like to shop for $1,330 worth of toys

John McCann is a single father of a 20-year-old, so when he set out to buy $1,330 worth of toys for the Bluffton Police Department toy drive, he needed a little help in picking out the right toys. That help turned out to be the young daughter of Bluffton Police Department spokesperson Joy Nelson. Here, he describes the shopping spree on Dec. 13, 2016.

Watch out: 2 new public safety cameras in Greater Bluffton

The Bluffton Police Department has added two new public safety cameras on S.C. 46 at the New River Bridge. Installed in early December, the cameras will allow the department to view vehicles entering and exiting Town limits, department spokeswoman Joy Nelson said. The latest additions are part of a comprehensive plan between the Town and Police Department to expand the cameras "throughout all of Town limits."

Fatal wreck in Okatie

Bluffton Township Fire District Capt. Randy Hunter said a collision between a passenger vehicle and a semi tractor trailer resulted in a fatality on Dec. 12, 2016, at S.C. 170 and Tidewatch Drive in Okatie.

Suspects sought in Yemassee armed robbery

The Yemassee Police Department has released a sketch of the suspect they're searching for in connection with Monday night's (Dec. 5, 2016) armed robbery at the city's Dollar General. Surveillance video from the robbery shows a clerk pulling a knife on the suspect or suspects, and then being attacked. Warning: graphic content.

