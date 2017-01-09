Attempted dance with Sheriff’s Office deputy ends in woman’s arrest

A woman who allegedly refused to leave a Hilton Head Island restaurant on Sunday morning was charged with public disorderly conduct after she tried to dance with a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office deputy.
The woman received the misdemeanor charge around 1:20 a.m. after she was asked several times by management at One Hot Mama’s on Greenwood Drive to leave the establishment after she allegedly became intoxicated and began using profanity toward other patrons, according to a Sheriff’s Office report.
A manager told the deputy the woman had stepped up to her “with slurred speech and became confrontational,” the report said.
The deputy noted in the report that he saw the woman dancing in front of a gentleman who was “pushing her away from him” as he was “attempting to get away from her,” the report said.
Once the woman saw the deputy, she allegedly attempted dance with the him, the report said.
“I instructed her not to do so,” the deputy wrote in the report as he asked her to step outside.
The woman allegedly began using profanity and was behaving in a “boisterous manner,” the report said.
A Sheriff’s Office trespass notice form was completed and a copy was provided to the woman. She was instructed not to return to the business.
Deputies then gave her several opportunities to get a ride home, but due to her behavior, she was eventually charged with public disorderly conduct and taken to the Sheriff’s Office.
Caitlin Turner: 843-706-8184, @Cait_E_Turner
