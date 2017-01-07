Stolen Tennessee rental trailer found nearly 400 miles away on Hilton Head Island

When something gets stolen, you usually don’t expect to find it anonymously returned safe and sound.
But that’s apparently exactly what happened with a stolen trailer found on Hilton Head Island.
A worker at Penske Truck Rental at 57 Dillon Road told Beaufort County Sheriff’s deputies Wednesday that a gray trailer belonging to the Penske Truck Leasing Co. was dropped off at the business by an unknown suspect a week prior, according to a report filed with the Sheriff’s Office.
The employee said records within the company state the trailer was stolen out of Tennessee and there’s currently no information on who rented the trailer last. Deputies ran the trailer’s VIN number through the Dispatch Center for a National Crime Information Center check and found that the trailer was indeed reported stolen in Tennessee by the Sevierville Police Department.
The trailer was removed from the NCIC database after being recovered and remains at the Penske Truck Rental parking lot on Hilton Head Island.
If only every grand theft auto could work out this way.
