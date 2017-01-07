Four teens, a resort pool and a fire extinguisher — what could go wrong?

Breaking into a swimming pool is a common narrative for many teens. This delinquent act is usually done during the summertime, but it looks like some on Hilton Head Island got bored during the offseason.
An employee at the Bluewater Resort and Marina notified Beaufort County deputies that at around 2 p.m. Thursday he saw four teenagers, two males and two females, on the property of the resort without permission, according to a report filed with the Sheriff’s office.
The worker told law enforcement the young adults were using the resort pool and one of them activated “a fire extinguisher for no reason,” per the report. He said he didn’t want to press charges or say the kids were trespassing, but wanted the incident documented.
The deputy at the scene conducted an interview with one of the four youths, who said she and her friends had been using the pool, that it was their first time there and that they set off the fire extinguisher by mistake.
All four teens were transported to family members without arrest and the winter pool adventure appears to be over.
