Officer: What’s in the cup holder? Driver: Long Island Iced Tea

They say honesty is the best policy, but they also say you should never drink and drive.
One driver on Hilton Head Island is only listening to one of those mantras.
Beaufort County Sheriff’s deputies pulled over a white 2016 Grand Jeep Cherokee near 1032 William Hilton Parkway at around 12:39 a.m. Thursday after noticing the car was traveling about 15 miles over the speed limit with no lights on, according to a police report.
The officer on duty reported the driver got out of the car, his “movements were slow and lethargic” and he had to be asked several times to produce vehicle identification after trying to hand the officer his checkbook and credit card.
When asked if he had been drinking, the driver told the officer he had a few drinks at a bar in Bluffton after fighting with his wife.
Law enforcement discovered a full drinking glass in the center console of the jeep. When questioned about the beverage, the driver said it was a “ ‘Long Island Iced Tea’ that he purchased from the bar in Bluffton.”
The driver was arrested for driving under the influence.
