Florida woman charged in alleged Bluffton knife chase

A Florida woman was charged with second-degree domestic violence on Wednesday after she allegedly chased her boyfriend with a knife at a Bluffton hotel.
The Bradenton woman was charged with the misdemeanor after a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to the Suburban Extended Stay on Fording Island Road around 3:50 a.m. and found the woman’s boyfriend, according to a Sheriff’s Office report.
The man told the deputy that he had been out at a club in Savannah with some friends before he came back to the hotel where he and the woman had been staying.
When he arrived, the woman allegedly became “enraged with him” and the two began to argue, the report said.
The argument escalated to the point that the woman allegedly grabbed a knife and chased the man as she yelled at him, the report said.
He fled from the room into the hotel and called the Sheriff’s Office.
The man said the woman said she “was going to make up a story that he had choked her, so she did not get in trouble,” the report said.
When the deputy interviewed the woman, she did say she had been choked by her boyfriend and grabbed the knife in self defense, the report said.
No marks on her neck were visible and a search of the hotel room did not reveal where the knife was, the report said.
The woman was taken to the Beaufort County Detention Center where she is being held on a $10,000 bond, according to the jail’s records.
