Man allegedly threatens to shoot Bluffton store employee over a radio

A Bluffton Best Buy employee filed a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report on Monday after a customer allegedly threatened to shoot him.
A deputy was sent to the Fording Island Road store around 1 p.m. in reference to an incident that had allegedly occurred an hour earlier, according to the report.
The employee said the male customer entered the store and purchased an item for a car radio and inquired how to install it.
One of the employees advised the man that it is against the store’s policy to advise how to install the item, but that he could schedule an appointment to have Best Buy install it, the report said.
The customer allegedly became upset and found a manager to report that the employee was “unfit for duty and ignorant about his job,” the report said.
He continued to say “(The employee) is lucky that I’m not having a rough day, because I would have pulled out my gun and shot him,” the report said.
The customer then left.
When a deputy called the man, he said the employee was “rude to him” and that he did not own a gun, but did say “people have been shot for less and if (the employee) keeps treating customers poorly, he might get shot,” the report said.
The man added that he did not mean to “make anyone feel threatened,” the report said.
No charges were filed, but the store’s manager told a deputy that they will call if the man returns to the store in order to issue a trespass notice.
Caitlin Turner: 843-706-8184, @Cait_E_Turner
Comments