Hilton Head man charged with kidnapping, domestic violence in alleged baseball bat attack

A Hilton Head Island man faces charges of with criminal domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature, second-degree domestic violence and two counts of kidnapping after he allegedly beat his wife with a baseball bat Friday night into Saturday morning.
Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Bryan Guilford, 27, after a caller said the victim left messages for her saying she had been assaulted and needed help, according to a Sheriff’s Office report.
Deputies arrived at the victim’s Bligen Lane address Saturday around 9:30 a.m. and, after knocking several times, found the door unlocked and stepped inside, the report said.
Guilford approached them and deputies asked to speak with him outside. Guilford at first stepped outside, but then tried to follow a deputy back inside and was placed in restraints in the front yard.
Deputies then interviewed Guilford and his wife, who was also at the residence, separately, the report said.
Guilford told deputies that he and his wife had engaged in a loud argument the night before. He also said he had suffered a laceration to one of his hands when he broke a front window with a baseball bat when he realized the pair had been locked out of their home, the report said.
His wife told deputies she was “completely fine” and said that she had no injuries and was not in fear of her life, the report said.
Deputies left the residence only to return within an hour when dispatch advised the woman called and said she had just been assaulted by Guilford, the report said.
Deputies met with the woman and found she had suffered fresh injuries, the report said.
The victim was taken to a hospital where she informed investigators that the night before, she and Guilford began arguing and Guilford allegedly began slapping her before he began to strike her with closed fists, the report said.
Guilford then allegedly used a metal baseball bat to hit the woman on her arms and legs before he “put her on the ground and began stomping on and kicking her back and spine area,” the report said.
The woman attempted to escape twice by running out of the house and down Bligen Lane, according to the report.
Each time, Guilford allegedly caught up to her and dragged her back into the residence by her hair, the report said.
The woman told deputies the assault continued into the early morning hours until she either lost consciousness or fell asleep, the report said.
Deputies found Guilford on Bligen Lane hiding under a trailer. When questioned, Guilford chose not to comply, the report said.
He was taken to the Beaufort County Detention Center where he is being held on a $160,000 bond, according to the jail’s website.
Caitlin Turner: 843-706-8184, @Cait_E_Turner
