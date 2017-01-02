Sheriff’s Office investigates suspicious packages in Beaufort

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Explosive Ordinance Team is investigating two suspicious packages discovered Monday afternoon in the area of the Oaks at Broad River Landing in Beaufort.
The packages, which were found by a local resident who contacted law enforcement, are wrapped in camouflage tape, according to a Sheriff’s Office news release.
As of late Monday afternoon, investigators had not determined the contents of the boxes. But the area has been contained, according to the release.
Residents of the Oaks at Broad River Landing community can expect an increased law enforcement presence Monday evening, the release said.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
