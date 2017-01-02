Young shoplifter busted with more than just stolen clothes

A juvenile was caught late last week trying to steal nearly $400 in clothes, body lotion, and other items from a Hilton Head Island department store.
The young woman also was busted with a pipe and what deputies suspect was a bag a of marijuana, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.
On the afternoon of Dec. 30, employees of the store saw the suspect “take several items in the one of the fitting rooms” and then exit the “fitting rooms momentarily after (entering) without the items,” according to the report.
The suspect was detained by loss prevention personnel at the store, who then contacted the Sheriff’s Office.
A deputy arrived, and the young woman told him that “she did not know why she tried to steal the merchandise,” which included three pairs of spandex pants, a cell phone case, and facial scrub, the report said.
She also admitted to stealing from the store on two other occasions but promised to return the stolen items, according to the report.
When the young suspect was arrested and searched, the deputy discovered “a small amount of green leafy plant in a plastic bag, along with a pipe commonly used to smoke marijuana, a lighter, and a cigar wrapper containing cigar tobacco,” the report said.
The suspect was given a court date and released to her parent.
