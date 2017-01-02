22-year-old pedestrian struck by vehicle on Hilton Head Island

A 22-year-old Georgia man was injured around 7:10 p.m. Sunday on Hilton Head Island after he was hit by a car as he was crossing the street.
The crash happened in the area of U.S. 278 near Yacht Cove Drive and Marina Side Drive, said Lance Cpl. Matthew Southern of the S.C. Highway Patrol, which is investigating the accident.
Dillion Parrott, of Union Point, Ga., was attempting to cross U.S. 278 but “failed to yield right of way and was struck by” a 4-door Pontiac driven by 53-year-old Eva McCravy, of Lawrenceville, Ga., according to Southern.
“A crosswalk was close by, but (Parrott) failed to use it,” Southern said.
Parrott was hospitalized with what “the (Highway Patrol incident) report described as possible injuries,” he said.
No charges have been filed against McCravy, Southern said.
Lucas High: 843-706-8128, @IPBG_Lucas
Comments