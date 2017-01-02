Fireworks and eggs make for bad New Year’s Eve combo

A New Year’s Eve celebration turned rotten for a Hilton Head Island man after an argument over fireworks resulted in his car being egged.
The man, who called the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office just after midnight Jan 1, told deputies that he had earlier argued with a group of unknown suspects “over fireworks being used near his residence from the beach,” according to a Sheriff’s Office report released Monday.
The man told deputies that “the individuals were confronted about the fireworks, however, they did not stop using (the fireworks),” the report said.
Later, the man noticed “egg splatter on driver’s side door and mirror” of his Dodge Caravan, according to the report.
Deputies “canvassed the area and noted no other vehicles or residences damaged,” the report said.
No arrests have been made in the New Year’s Eve egging incident.
