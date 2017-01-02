Crime & Public Safety

January 2, 2017 1:36 PM

Greyhound bus crash on SC 17 sends 3 to hospital

By Lucas High

An earlier version of this story indicated that two cars were involved with the bus crash.

Three people were injured Sunday evening in crash involving a car and a Greyhound bus.

The accident happened just after 8 p.m. on S.C. 17 near the Okatie Highway intersection and temporarily shut down traffic on the roadway, Jasper County Fire-Rescue spokesman Garrett Lucas said.

Lucas said the charter bus “T-boned” another car.

S.C. Highway Patrol spokesman Lance Cpl. Matthew Southern identified that car as a 4-door Kia driven by 25-year-old Derek Staley of Savannah.

Staley was attempting a left turn onto S.C. 17 but “failed to yield right of way and was struck” by the bus, according to Southern.

Staley and his passenger, 26-year-old Jakeda Blair, were taken to a Savannah hospital. The driver of the bus, 61-year-old Jerry Miller of Jacksonville, Fla., also was hospitalized.

Southern said initial reports “indicate (the trio suffered) non-incapacitating injuries.”

Highway Patrol is still investigating the crash.

