A young man didn’t quite agree with deputies and allegedly started screaming when he was pulled over

A juvenile driver, unhappy about being pulled over on Hilton Head Island, allegedly began screaming, cursing and tried to walk away from deputies, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.
The young man was driving southwest down Marshland Road and swerved first over the center line to the left and then over the fog line on the right only to swerve back over the center line again, according to the report. A deputy eventually pulled the car over on Pine Field Road.
The juvenile was “yelling and cursing at officers” and acting “extremely agitated and aggressive,” according to the report. He told deputies there was no reason for the stop.
While deputies were going over his paperwork, the driver got out of the car, locked the car and put the keys down the front of his pants, according to the report. He told deputies he was leaving, but deputies put him in cuffs, brought him back and had him hand over the keys.
The juvenile and a juvenile passenger were released after a search of the car with only a warning ticket for improper lane use, according to the report.
