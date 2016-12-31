Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office investigates shooting in Dale Saturday afternoon

A news release from the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office reports that deputies are investigating a shooting that occurred in Dale Saturday afternoon.
The release states law enforcement responded to Coakley Road and Keans Neck Road in Dale after a male victim told deputies that while he was approaching the stop sign in his vehicle early Saturday afternoon, an unknown adult African American male subject pulled up next to him and fired several shots. Although his vehicle was struck multiple times, he was uninjured during the incident.
Investigators are still on scene processing for forensic evidence and interviewing witnesses. There is no further description of the subject or his vehicle to release as of this time, according to the release.
Anyone with information is encouraged to CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CrimeSC.
