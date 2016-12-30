A burglar broke into a Hilton Head home, packed up a TV and — hit the change jar?

A couple of Hilton Head Island roommates didn’t think much of it when they returned home from work to find their front door ajar Thursday.
Nothing seemed out of place in their Hilton Head Resort unit, so the men went about their business — until one noticed his iPhone charger was missing more than three hours later, at about 7:45 p.m. Also missing, the men discovered, was cash from a mason jar, a DVD player and a TV, including the box the TV originally came in, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.
Judging from the damage to the door frame and deadbolt, someone kicked in the door or otherwise forced their way inside, the report said.
An investigation into the alleged burglary is ongoing.
