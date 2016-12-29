Nearly $2,000 in lawn equipment reported stolen from Hilton Head storage unit

Nearly $2,000 in lawn equipment was stolen from a storage unit in Palmetto Dunes, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s report.
The $1,760 worth of equipment was reported stolen around 12:30 p.m. Friday when the victim, who is a manager for Carolina Landscape & Maintenance, said he checked a storage unit on Ocean Lane and found that a combination lock was no longer on the door of the unit as it had been the day prior, the report said.
Items stolen were orange and white Stihl equipment including a backpack blower model ER500 valued at $460, an edger model Fs90 valued at $400, a hedge trimmer model HK100 valued at $500 and a weed cutter model FC90 valued at $400, the report said.
Caitlin Turner: 843-706-8184, @Cait_E_Turner
Comments