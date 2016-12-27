The sheriff’s office wants to know, have you seen this man?

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help identify a man seen on camera taking a wallet on Oct. 14 from the Speedway at 421 William Hilton Parkway on Hilton Head Island.
The wallet had been left on the counter by another customer of the convenience store. Deputies say the man, who appears to be wearing sunglasses, took the wallet and kept his head down as he was exiting the store. He left in a silver vehicle.
If you have any information about the man seen in these photos, call the sheriff’s office at 843-255-3308 or 843-524-2777 and reference case 16S221538.
