Bluffton man arrested on Christmas Eve blames cops for stealing his holiday

A man kicked out of a Hilton Head Island bar on Christmas Eve told his arresting officers they were ruining his holiday.
At the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office substation on Hilton Head, where the 36-year-old Bluffton man was taken after kicking the inside of a patrol car, he told officers, “You are taking my Christmas, so I’m going to take yours,” according to a report on the incident. He proceeded to ask EMS to come to the station and check him for a pre-existing heart condition, which they did before clearing him for the trip to jail.
His arrest stemmed from an argument with a bar employee at Reilley’s Plaza on Greenwood Drive, who asked him to leave about 4:30 a.m. Saturday when the bar closed. The man reportedly refused to go, even though he’d already received a trespassing notice for the area, known as The Triangle.
He told the bar employee she was “making a big mistake” and “don’t do something you’ll regret,” the report said.
Officers found and arrested the man at a strip club on Dunnagans Alley. He yelled obscenities all the way to the substation and repeatedly struck the patrol car barrier with his knees, the report said.
