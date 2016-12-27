Man yelling at cars on US 278 was ‘walking back to West Virginia,’ report says

After fighting with his wife on Hilton Head Island early Tuesday morning, a man decided the best thing to do was walk it off — right down the middle of William Hilton Parkway.
Officers called to the entrance of Windmill Harbour just before 4 a.m. found a man yelling at every car that passed by. At first, the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office couldn’t see him through the dense fog, though they ultimately spotted him walking in the median with his arms raised.
The man told an officer he drank several beers while watching the Dallas Cowboys game on Monday night, got into a fight with his wife and left her island home. He was “walking back to West Virgnia,” the report said.
When the man refused to say where his wife lived, officers arrested him and charged him with public disorderly conduct.
