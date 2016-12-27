Beaufort man killed in Bluffton in 1977 might have been aiding hitchhikers

Nearly 40 years ago, a 49-year-old man was found killed in his car off S.C. 170 in Bluffton.
James Homer Aldridge had been shot multiple times from the passenger side of his pickup before he struck a tree off to the side of the highway on Feb. 25, 1977, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office release.
Investigators learned that Aldridge made frequent trips from Beaufort to Jacksonville, Fla., for work and might have picked up hitchhikers along the way, according to the release.
No suspects have been identified in this cold case.
Anyone with information that leads to an arrest in the case can receive a reward of up to $2,500, according to the report. Call Capt. Bob Bromage at 843-255-3402 or 843-816-8013 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CrimeSC.
