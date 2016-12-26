Skeletal remains to be examined in coming days

The skeletal human remains found on Hilton Head Island on Saturday will be sent to a forensic anthropologist this week in an attempt to learn more about the person’s identity, Beaufort County Coroner Ed Allen said Monday.
The remains were found in a wooded area off of Spanish Wells Road near Butterfly Road, Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Bob Bromage said Monday.
More information on the condition of the remains is not being released at this time.
Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan
Comments