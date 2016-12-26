Phone scammers pose as federal agents

A Hilton Head Island man was scammed out of nearly $5,000 Tuesday and Wednesday after phone calls from fake federal agents.
The Windmill Harbour man received calls from various local 843 numbers claiming to be federal marshals in Columbia with warrants for his arrest if he didn’t pay fines, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.
The man withdrew cash from his bank accounts to purchase Green Dot prepaid debit cards and gave the card information to the scammer, according to the report. He bought three cards totalling $4,483.
The scammer also allegedly called the store the victim went to and told one of the employees that he was the victim’s grandson and that the man would need some help purchasing Green Dot cards as it would be his first time, according to the report.
Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan
