$6,000 diamond-accented necklace goes missing from pickup truck

A necklace, estimated by its owner to be worth $6,000, was reported stolen from a pickup truck in Bluffton.
The necklace, described in a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report as “a silver chain with a vertical string of approximately four to five diamonds,” was in a jewelry box inside the glove box of the truck, which was parked at Stoney Crossing.
The alleged break-in occurred sometime between Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday morning, according to the report.
The owner of the truck said he left his doors unlocked during that time frame.
There was no sign of forced entry. The necklace was the only thing missing from the truck.
Wade Livingston: 843-706-8153, @WadeGLivingston
Comments