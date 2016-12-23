$100K bond set for Hilton Head man shot during Tanger 2 stop

Akeem Jenkins’ bond has been set at $100,000 on cocaine trafficking charges following an incident Dec. 9 in which Jenkins was shot by a Beaufort County sheriff’s deputy.
The 21-year-old Hilton Head Island man was shot by Sgt. Raymond Heroux in the parking lot of Tanger Outlets 2 after allegedly dragging the deputy with his car.
As Jenkins was treated at the scene at the greater Bluffton mall, EMS allegedly found at least 10 grams of cocaine on his person — a felony offense.
As of midday Friday, Jenkins remained in the Beaufort County Detention Center.
He was released Monday from Memorial University Medical Center in Savannah, where he was being treated after the shooting.
After his release from the hospital, Jenkins was in the custody of the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office before being extradited back to Beaufort County on Thursday.
Jenkins is set to appear in court March 24 on the cocaine charges, according to information posted to the 14th Judicial Circuit online case index.
