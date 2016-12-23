Pedestrian killed in Hardeeville crash

A Hardeeville man was killed Wednesday evening after he was struck by a car on Whyte Hardee Boulevard near Ulman Street.
Zi Chen was attempting to cross the road around 7 p.m. and was struck by a Ford Fusion, according to a city of Hardeeville news release.
Chen was flown to Memorial University Medical Center in Savannah, where he died just before 10 p.m. Wednesday.
Police are not releasing the name of the driver of the vehicle since no charges have been filed at this time, the release said.
Jasper County coroner Martin Sauls is sending Chen’s body to Charleston for an autopsy.
The Hardeeville Police Department is currently investigating the accident, according to the release.
