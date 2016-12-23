30 years later, answers still sought in Bluffton murder of elderly blind woman

Nearly thirty years after the bound body of an elderly blind woman was found in her Bluffton home, the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is still looking for answers.
Sarah Grace Glisson, then 88, lived alone, was in frail health and was found murdered Feb. 22, 1986 in her home that stood near where Rose Hill Plantation Stands now, according to a sheriff’s office news release. She had been tied up and suffocated, the release said.
Friends who regularly checked on Glisson reached out to law enforcement when they stopped hearing from her, according to the release. When deputies came to check on Glisson, they found the house in disarray and the woman dead.
At the time, forensic evidence collected didn’t help to identify a suspect, but the evidence is being looked at again now with newer technology, according to the release.
Anyone with information that leads to an arrest in the case can receive a reward of up to $2,500, according to the report. Call Capt. Bob Bromage at 843-255- 3402 or 843-816-8013 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CrimeSC.
Joan McDonough
