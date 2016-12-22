Hilton Head man shot during Tanger 2 stop booked in Beaufort County on cocaine charges

Akeem Jenkins, the man shot by a Beaufort County Sheriff’s deputy Dec. 9 after allegedly dragging the deputy with his car, has been booked locally on cocaine trafficking charges.
Jenkins, who now sits in the Beaufort County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing, was transported from Savannah on Thursday after waiving his right to an extradition hearing, according to South Carolina Law Enforcement Division spokesman Thom Berry.
The 21-year-old Hilton Head Island resident was released Monday from Memorial University Medical Center in Savannah, where he was being treated for after he was shot by Sgt. Raymond Heroux after a traffic stop at Tanger 2 Outlets in greater Bluffton.
After his release from the hospital, Jenkins was in the custody of the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office before his extradition.
During the Dec. 9 incident, Heroux became trapped in the car’s open driver’s side door and was dragged through the parking lot, according to Sheriff’s Office reports. He pulled his pistol and fired several shots at Jenkins.
As Jenkins was treated at the scene at Tanger 2, EMS allegedly found at least 10 grams of cocaine on his person — a felony offense.
Heroux was treated and released from Hilton Head Hospital.
Jenkins, who was on probation at the time of the shooting, has had a series of light sentences for charges ranging from possession of marijuana and third-degree burglary to discharging a firearm into a dwelling.
The deputy-involved shooting incident remains under investigation by SLED and the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office of Professional Responsibility.
Lucas High: 843-706-8128, @IPBG_Lucas
Comments