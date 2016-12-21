Marijuana found at traffic stop in Bluffton

A Bluffton man was arrested on Tuesday after a police officer found marijuana, drug paraphernalia and cash in a vehicle he drove.
Bryan Nolen, 34, was pulled over on Buckwalter Parkway for an alleged traffic violation, according to a Bluffton Police Department news release.
The officer smelled a strong odor of marijuana during the stop and found Nolen to have expired insurance and registration papers for a different vehicle, the release said.
When the officer searched the vehicle, she found a small scale with marijuana residue on it, plastic baggies containing marijuana, cups with marijuana residue and money, according to the news release.
Nolen was charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of drug paraphernalia.
He was taken to the Beaufort County Detention Center and released on Wednesday, according to the jail’s website.
