Stolen credit card used at Bluffton gas station

A thief who broke into a car Friday then used a credit card stolen from the vehicle to make a purchase, Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office investigators said.
The Sheriff’s Office is trying to identify the suspect in the theft, which occurred in the area of 1476 Fording Island Road. The card was used around 8:20 p.m. at the Enmark Gas Station at 1010 Fording Island Road, according to a Sheriff's Office news release.
The suspect and others possibly involved in the theft were at the gas station for around 4 minutes before they left in a dark blue or black four-door Nissan or Honda sedan, the release said.
Anyone with information about the theft may call an investigator at 843-255-3411 or Beaufort County dispatch at 843-524-2777.
Caitlin Turner: 843-706-8184, @Cait_E_Turner
