Vehicle stolen from Shelter Cove Kroger

Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office deputies are attempting to locate a vehicle stolen Tuesday from the parking lot of the Shelter Cove Kroger on Hilton Head Island.
The vehicle, described as a gray, 4-door 2016 Hyundai Accent with South Carolina tag MSR515, was stolen around 7 p.m., according to a Sheriff’s Office news release.
Anyone with information on the vehicle can call an investigator at 843-255-3427 or the Sheriff’s Office at 843-524-2777.
Anonymous tips can be given to Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CrimeSC.
Caitlin Turner: 843-706-8184, @Cait_E_Turner
Comments