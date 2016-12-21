Crime & Public Safety

December 21, 2016 11:11 AM

Vehicle stolen from Shelter Cove Kroger

Posted by Caitlin Turner

Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office deputies are attempting to locate a vehicle stolen Tuesday from the parking lot of the Shelter Cove Kroger on Hilton Head Island.

The vehicle, described as a gray, 4-door 2016 Hyundai Accent with South Carolina tag MSR515, was stolen around 7 p.m., according to a Sheriff’s Office news release.

Anyone with information on the vehicle can call an investigator at 843-255-3427 or the Sheriff’s Office at 843-524-2777.

Anonymous tips can be given to Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CrimeSC.

