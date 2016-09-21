Grocery store trip turns into Trump bumper sticker debate

As the presidential election approaches, heated debates are to be expected.
But maybe not in a Hilton Head Island grocery store parking lot - over a bumper sticker.
A Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office deputy was sent to the Harris Teeter parking lot around 11:30 a.m. on Monday. The woman who called said that when she left the store, she discovered another woman attempting to tear a Trump/Pence bumper sticker off her vehicle.
The victim said she was called an “uneducated racist” when she confronted the bumper sticker vandal, the report said.
The woman attempting to remove the sticker then “berated her for having the Trump campaign sticker on her vehicle and told her that she should not have that on her car,” the report said.
When the victim said she was calling law enforcement, the alleged perpetrator said “go ahead, I am a lawyer,” the report said.
The woman then drove away in what the victim described as a small red car with a South Carolina license plate.
Deputies attempted to identify the plate number the victim gave them, but were unable to do so.
Caitlin Turner: 843-706-8184, @Cait_E_Turner
