Red Cross assists two Bluffton families after Monday night fire

Two families are being assisted by the American Red Cross after a fire was reported on Haigler Boulevard in Bluffton on Monday night.
The Bluffton Township Fire District responded to the blaze, which started in apartments on that street, according to an American Red Cross news release.
Nine people are being provided with financial assistance for food, clothing, lodging and other essentials including comfort kits containing hygiene items, the release said.
Anyone who wishes to help people affected by disasters can make a donation to the Red Cross by visiting redcross.org, calling 1-800-RED-CROSS or texting the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation.
September is National Preparedness Month. The Red Cross suggests residents check their existing smoke alarms and practice fire drills at home.
Caitlin Turner: 843-706-8184, @Cait_E_Turner
Comments