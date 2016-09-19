Scene of Saturday's fatal hit-and-run on Hilton Head

Hundreds of bicyclists rode from the north end of Hilton Head Island to the south end a little after 4 p.m. on Aug. 25, 2016, in honor of Dr. Jeff Garske, who was killed Aug. 18 in a hit-and-run crash. The bikers rode from Honey Horn Plantation across the Cross Island Parkway to the Long Cove Club, site of a funeral service for Garske.
Joy Nelson with the Bluffton Police Department gives an overview of the bank robbery at Palmetto State Bank in Old Town Bluffton on Aug. 17, 2016, as well as a description and surveillance video screen grab of the alleged bank robber.
Sgt. Bob Beres, spokesperson for the South Carolina Highway Patrol, has garnered national acclaim for his idea to use emojis to communicate to the public in emergency situations, and to promote sober driving. We talked with Beres on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2016, about the state's new Sober of Slammer! campaign to stop drunk driving, which includes a TV commercial in which he stars.
One person was killed as a result of a fire at a BP gas station in Savannah on Tuesday morning, Aug. 16, 2016, according to Mark Keller, public information officer for the Savannah Fire Department. Firefighters were dispatched to the station, on East DeRenee Avenue at the intersection of Bull Street, around 11:10 a.m., Keller said, after a car accident in which a Chevrolet Trailblazer "apparently continued through the parking lot and struck the gas pump," knocking the pump off of the island.
A standoff with an "armed and distraught" 71-year-old man barricaded inside his Bluffton home ended peacefully Thursday morning, August 11, 2016, after more than 12 hours. The subject, whose home is off S.C. 46 east of Buckwalter Parkway, surrendered to a team from the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office around 10:30 a.m., and was taken to Hilton Head Hospital for an evaluation, Maj. James Bukoffsky said minutes after the standoff ended.
Since Wednesday night, the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office has been negotiating with an "armed and distraught" adult male who has barricaded himself inside a Bluffton home on S.C. 46 east of the Buckwalter Parkway.
Almost two and a half months after suffering severe injuries in a car crash that claimed the life of their friend Grace Sulak, 14, Andrea and Emma Dewey are making good progress in their recoveries. During an interview at the Deweys' Bluffton home on July 19, 2016, Emma, also 14, said she is eager to start running again for cross country and track, a passion she shared with Sulak. Andrea Dewey offered words to the person responsible for the crash: Do the right thing and turn yourself in.
Beaufort County Sheriff's Office Capt. Bob Bromage says during a July 14, 2016, interview that skeletal remains found at the Russ Point Boat Landing on Hunting Island might be those of Connor Pace, who disappeared from Hilton Head Island on June 21. A forensic examination was scheduled for July 15 at MUSC.
On June 30, 2016, two men were captured by surveillance video cameras at Mike Reichenbach Chevrolet in Okatie stealing a key fob to a $70,000 Range Rover, according to the Jasper County Sheriff's Office. The suspects then came back and stole the luxury vehicle, which was also captured on camera. On July 7, two men stole a white 2015 Jeep Wrangler from Stokes-Brown Toyota in Bluffton. Authorities suspect it was the same men who stole the Range Rover. Investigators continue to search for the suspects.
Adam Davis, owner/operator of Mobil 1 Lube Express on Lady’s Island, narrates a July 5, 2016, strong-arm robbery while playing back surveillance video at the shop on July 7. Jamarri Kirby, 21; Derio Young, 19; Ronald Mattis Jr., 25; and David Frazier, 18, were charged with kidnapping and strong-arm robbery in connection with the incident. Davis said he was glad he paid the extra few dollars for a ‘panic button’ that was installed by the security company, “that probably saved me.”