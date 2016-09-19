Beaufort County traffic deaths spike; suspect in hit-and-run death at large

As troopers continue to investigate the Saturday hit-and-run death of a Ridgeland bicyclist on Hilton Head Island, the South Carolina Highway Patrol reported the highest number of Beaufort County traffic fatalities in four years.
From Jan. 1 through Sept. 18, the Highway Patrol reported 19 traffic-related deaths in Beaufort County. The number surpasses that from the previous three years with 8 reported in 2015, 15 in 2014, and 8 in 2013 during the same time period, according to a patrol news release.
“It’s the popularity (of the county), and folks are moving there,” Lance Cpl. Matthew Southern said Monday when asked why deaths have increased. “Anytime you have a spike in population, crashes go up. We strive to get folks to remember basic things that can prevent them from getting hurt or killed, like buckle your seat belt, don’t drive impaired.”
The most recent death was reported Saturday around 2:45 a.m.
Matthew Proctor, 54, was riding his bicycle on William Hilton Parkway near Queens Way when he was struck by what the patrol describes as a burgundy or maroon vehicle with damage on the driver’s side front bumper, hood and grill area, and possible windshield damage. The exact make and model of the vehicle are unknown.
Proctor often spent time on the island with friends who lived there, Beaufort County Deputy Coroner Deborah Youmans said on Sunday.
Southern said Monday that there was no update in the investigation in finding the driver of the vehicle who fled the scene.
Anyone with information can call the S.C. Highway Patrol at 843-953-6010 or 1-800-768-1506.
Caitlin Turner: 843-706-8184, @Cait_E_Turner
