September 19, 2016 8:40 AM

Bluffton man charged with sexual conduct involving a 6 year old

By Caitlin Turner

A Bluffton man has been charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor related to incidents that happened from 2009 to 2013.

Valente Avila, 42, was arrested on Thursday by the Bluffton Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division, according to a department news release.

The minor involved was 6 years old at the time the alleged incidents occurred. Avila lived off Buck Island Road during the years the allegations are said to have occurred, the release said.

Anyone with more information involving Avila can call the Bluffton Police Department at 843-706-4560 or Detective Baker Odom at 843-706-4540.

Residents can also call the Hispanic Hotline at 843-706-7806.

