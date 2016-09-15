She stole $2M from O.C. Welch Ford dealership; now she’s heading to prison

Former O.C. Welch employee DeAnne Ogden was sentenced to eight years in prison after pleading guilty Thursday to breach of trust over $10,000.
Ogden, of Jesup, Ga., stole nearly $2 million from the Ford dealership, according to 14th Circuit Solicitor Duffie Stone’s office.
She has already turned over approximately $856,759 in assets, including her home, 401K account and several vehicles.
Ogden worked for O.C. Welch Ford Lincoln Inc. for more than 10 years. As the assistant comptroller, she was responsible for preparing checks to different vendors who sold parts to the dealership’s repair departments.
“The defendant went to great lengths to hide her theft from various accounts,” said Assistant Solicitor Francine Norz, the head of the White Collar Crime Division of the solicitor’s office.
The theft of approximately $1,943,819 occurred from June 2008 to October 2015.
Ogden was fired from O.C. Welch in November 2015.
Wade Livingston: 843-706-8153, @WadeGLivingston
