US 17 fatal hit-and-run suspect denied bond

The Georgia man charged in the hit-and-run death of a pedestrian on U.S. 17 on Saturday was denied bond in Jasper County on Tuesday, according to 14th Circuit Solicitor’s Office Deputy Solicitor Sean Thornton.
Robert G. Collum III, of Rincon, Ga., is charged with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death after he allegedly struck and killed Ethan Pringle, of Midway, Ga.
Pringle was walking southbound on the highway and Collum was driving in the same direction, police reports said.
Collum is being held in Jasper County Detention Center.
