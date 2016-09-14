Update: Missing teen sought by Sheriff’s Office left hospital without permission

The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public’s help in finding for a 16-year-old girl who was last seen leaving Hilton Head Hospital around 8 p.m. Tuesday.
Christie Feckley is described as 5’3”tall and weighs 125 pounds. She has red curly hair and blue eyes, according to a Sheriff's Office news release sent late Tuesday night.
Feckley left of her own accord without permission, Capt. Bob Bromage said Wednesday morning.
“She was there for an evaluation and left the hospital without permission,” Bromage said. “She had been taken to the hospital by a relative.”
She was last seen wearing a gray shirt and black pants and should be considered endangered, the release said.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts can call 911 or the Sheriff's Office at 843-525-2777.
This story will be updated.
Caitlin Turner: 843-706-8184, @Cait_E_Turner
Comments