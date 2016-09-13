Police: Savannah woman wanted after 4-year-old son found bound to a crab trap

Police are looking for a Savannah woman after a father said he found his son bound with a crab trap and line, mouth taped shut, according to the Savannah-Chatham County Metropolitan Police Department.
According to police, the man arrived at his child’s aunt’s house on the 200 block of Waycross Road to visit his 4-year-old son on Sept. 5. He told police he found the child bound using a crab trap and line with industrial tape placed over his mouth.
The father took the child from the residence and called police. The child sustained minor injuries from the incident and is in good physical condition, the police said.
Police obtained arrest warrants for the child’s mother, Jill Love, 32, and her sister, Amy Sanders, on Sept. 9.
Both women are charged with felony cruelty to children in the first degree. Sanders was served her warrant at the Chatham County Detention Center, where she was serving time on an unrelated charge.
Detectives are searching for Love, also known as Jill Sanders. She is known to frequent the 300 block of Mockingbird Drive in Springfield, Ga. She also has ties to the Savannah area and frequents the Waycross Road residence.
Anyone with any information on Sanders’ whereabouts is asked to contact the SCMPD tip line at (912) 525-3124.
