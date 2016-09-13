Crime & Public Safety

Suspect in August bank robbery in Bluffton remains at large

By Caitlin Turner

Nearly a month after he got away with an undisclosed amount of money, Bluffton Police continue to search for the man who robbed a Bluffton bank armed only with a note.

The Palmetto State Bank on Bluffton Road was robbed around 12:30 p.m. on Aug. 17.

The suspect, described as a white man wearing a black hat and black t-shirt with the Mossy Oak logo on it, calmly walked into the bank and held up a note to a teller that demanded money, according to a Bluffton Police Department news release.

Police have declined to say what was written on the note.

No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

Anyone with information on the identity of the alleged robber can call Sgt. Laura Rutland at 843-505-4929.

