Suspect in August bank robbery in Bluffton remains at large

Nearly a month after he got away with an undisclosed amount of money, Bluffton Police continue to search for the man who robbed a Bluffton bank armed only with a note.
The Palmetto State Bank on Bluffton Road was robbed around 12:30 p.m. on Aug. 17.
The suspect, described as a white man wearing a black hat and black t-shirt with the Mossy Oak logo on it, calmly walked into the bank and held up a note to a teller that demanded money, according to a Bluffton Police Department news release.
Police have declined to say what was written on the note.
No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.
Anyone with information on the identity of the alleged robber can call Sgt. Laura Rutland at 843-505-4929.
