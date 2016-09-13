Georgia man charged in US 17 hit-and-run death

A Rincon, Ga., man is being held in the fatal hit-and-run accident that claimed the life of a pedestrian on U.S. 17 on Saturday, according to a South Carolina Highway Patrol news release.
Robert G. Collum III has been charged with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death. The 2015 Chevy Impala Collum was allegedly driving was also recovered Monday morning in Rincon, according to the release.
The arrest was made Monday after a member of the public contacted the highway patrol after seeing a description of the vehicle in a local media outlet. The vehicle was located with the assistance of the Georgia State Patrol, according to the release.
Collum was taken to the Jasper County Detention Center where he will have a bond hearing on Tuesday.
Ethan Pringle, 26, of Midway, Ga., was walking southbound on U.S. 17 about 5:20 a.m. on Saturday when he was struck. He died of his injuries after being taken to Savannah’s Memorial University Medical Center.
The investigation into the collision is still ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the highway patrol at 843-953-6010.
Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan
