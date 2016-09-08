If you get a call from someone claiming to be with the IRS who demands gift cards, hang up

The Bluffton Police Department is reporting a scam involving a person claiming to be with the IRS who is using a phone number from the police department as their caller ID.
According to the police department, residents have called in the last several days to report the scam, in which the caller says they represent the IRS and that the resident owes back taxes.
The scammer then threatens that an officer will arrest them should the taxes not be paid by purchasing an iTunes or Target gift card in the amount owed.
“What is concerning is somehow the Bluffton Police Department phone number is appearing on the residents’ caller IDs who are receiving these calls,” Chief Joey Reynolds said. “We want the public to know the Bluffton Police Department will not call you on behalf of another agency and threaten to arrest you if a payment isn’t made.”
According to IRS.gov, the IRS will never call to demand immediate payment, demand that residents pay taxes without giving them the opportunity to question or appeal the amount, require a specific payment method or threaten to bring in local police or other law enforcement groups to make an arrest.
Anyone who receives such a phone call is encouraged to hang up and call the IRS Impersonation Scam Reporting line at 1-800-366-4484. The call can also be reported to the Federal Trade Commission at www.FTC.gov.
Comments