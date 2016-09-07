Man reports armed robbery at Hilton Head hotel

A man staying at the Hilton Head Red Roof Inn on Regency Parkway reported he was robbed at gunpoint by four people Tuesday night as he entered his room, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.
The robbery was reported around 8:30 p.m. The victim told deputies he had returned to his room after visiting a nearby gas station when three African American males and one white female came up behind him, pushed him into his room and robbed him as two of the men held a .38 revolver and a black semi-automatic handgun, the report said.
The victim was told to stay on the floor of the hotel room as one of the men and the woman searched his pockets and took his wallet, cell phone and hat.
He described the two armed suspects as “very aggressive” and said that one threatened to shoot him in the head, the report said.
The four assailants left the room after taking the items, and the victim was unable to tell deputies which way they ran.
Deputies searched the area but were unable to find the suspects or any of the stolen property.
One of the men was described as 5’4” wearing a gray T-shirt.
The suspect carrying the revolver was described as approximately 6’0” tall, dark skinned and wearing a black T-shirt.
The suspect carrying the semi-automatic was described as also wearing a black T-shirt.
The woman was wearing plaid red and black pants, the report said.
Caitlin Turner: 843-706-8184, @Cait_E_Turner
Comments