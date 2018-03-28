From picnics to fashion shows, Old Town Bluffton gets a jump on spring celebrations

The past several weeks have been spent enjoying fun soirees in Bluffton and on Hilton Head.
My sister Catherine and I played host to several friends at an informal picnic on the little patio at my store. It was on a Thursday during the Farmers' Market, so there was much coming and going. Two of Catherine's tennis pals joined us — Kathy Redgate and Sonja Wesseler — and both of them swing a mean racket. Sonja had just finished a game of tennis earlier in the day and arrived bearing a wonderful caprese salad dressed with a divine mixture of lemon flavored olive oil and balsamic vinegar.
Kathy had driven down from Atlanta just for our picnic and arrived with a delicious chicken salad . It was a gorgeous day and such fun to just chat about nothing at all. Just nibble and drink wine.
Both Sonja and Kathy have very busy lives. Kathy is a CPA with a very hectic, interesting practice in Atlanta, especially this time of year. She and her husband Joe live in Moss Creek most of the time and are a charming twosome. We don't get to see them often enough because they love to travel and are always off on a wonderful trip.
Sonja is a native of Germany and has lived in the United States since 2001 . Sonja and her husband Michael also live in Moss Creek and enjoy a very busy lifestyle. Sonja is an interior designer, writes a travel newsletter, conducts private tours of Germany, has spent over 20 years in the furniture industry and, with her husband, attends furniture shows in the United States and Europe.
If you would like to find out more about Sonja's tours to Europe, go to europeanliving-by-sonja.com.
As you can see, it was a small miracle we could all sit down in the middle of a busy day in Bluffton to enjoy each other's company.
The height of fashion
My daughter Tat, Nancy Jones, and my granddaughter Campbell and I were thrilled to be on front row at a kickoff fashion show held at Shelter Cove last week.
It was the beginning of Fashion Week and we were in the thick of it. It was a bit chilly but that did not dampen the fun.
There were lots of lovely clothes and brave models who, in spite of the cold weather, knew the show must go on.
Bluffton's own shop Gigi's used the Wyman girls — Ella, Ivy and Emma Margaret — as their beautiful models. Spartina's clothes and accessories were favorites, too, with Bluffton's Mary Margaret Jones and her Copper Penny troupe looking fashionable in their feathered masks.
We also loved Birdie James' clothes and owner Michele Taylor is right on target with her fashions. Campbell loved the whole affair and even jumped on the runway to show us how to walk like a model.
Tuesday found my sister Catherine and me on Hilton Head at the restaurant Dockside to hear Kay Stanley describe how she created her business Spartina. This was another segment of Fashion Week and we did not want to miss it because Spartina has become an important part of Bluffton's business community.
Kay gave a charming account of how her new venture came about and we thoroughly enjoyed her talk. She made it sound so simple to come up with an idea and then turn it into something everyone wanted. The company's new clothing line is going to be a knockout home run and when you see it you will agree.
The Hilton Head-Bluffton Chamber of Commerce has done a wonderful job promoting local fashion and accessory stores.
The Bunny visits Bluffton
The Easter Bunny makes his annual appearance in Bluffton from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, March 31 , 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. at The Store on Calhoun Street.
Calhoun Street will be closed at 10 a.m. for one hour from Bridge Street to Lawton Street for the Bluffton Children's Easter Parade so come join the fun.
Dust off your chapeaux fluff yourselves up and come hop with us .
