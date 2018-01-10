At first, Bluffton loved the snow. But it was a love affair that quickly turned cold

The first two days of the first glorious snowfall in years in Bluffton were so much fun.
We walked all over town, made snow ice cream, wrote lots of things in the snow and made snow people and creations of all sorts. Then, poof, the fun was over. Like a guest who doesn’t know when to leave the party, ice and snow became a real bore. We were trapped in our winter wonderland. Slipping and sliding was the norm for several more days of below freezing weather. I can’t believe I now think of 55 degrees as balmy weather.
Are you smarter than your refrigerator?
I saw an ad for a Samsung refrigerator that probably knows more than you do. It can be integrated with a touchscreen tablet and cameras that are accessed via an app so you are able, from anywhere in the world, to check on expiration dates of food, make a shopping list and leave your children a handwritten message.
I guess there will be no more sneaking into the kitchen in the middle of the night to snatch that last piece of fried chicken or that last bit of ice cream.
If you’re looking for something to do
There are some interesting events coming up in our area.
▪ The Island Rec. Center is hosting a Daddy-Daughter Dance, Jan. 20 at the Hilton Head Beach & Tennis Resort at 40 Folly Field Road from 6-8:30 p.m. Grandfathers, big bubbas,and family friends are all invited to bring their special little girl to the dance. VIP tickets include dinner, too. Information 843-681-7273 or islandreccenter.org.
▪ The “History of Praise Houses” Lecture with Victoria Smalls, program manager at the Charleston International African-American Museum, will be held at Campbell Chapel AME Church , Jan. 22 at 5:30 p.m. The lecture is free and open to the public. Dinner will take place at Captain Woody’s for a fixed price. Information 843-707-7610 or email jheyward@hargray.com.
▪ USCB’s Lunch With Author Series, featuring Melanie Benjamin, will be held Jan. 24 at noon at the Sea Pines Country Club. This well-known author’s latest novel is “The Swans of Fifth Avenue” and is a New York Times and USA Today best seller. Advance tickets are required. Information 843-521-4145 or uscbcenterforthearts.com.
▪ Believe it or not, the annual Hilton Head Snow Day will be held, Jan.27 from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. in Shelter Cove Community Park. This fun treat is presented by Southern Smiles Dentistry and includes a snow field and entertainment for ages 2-17. Admission is $10 for children and free for adults. Information 843-681-7273 or islandreccenter.org .
▪ Over in Ridgeland on Jan. 18 at the Morris Center for Lowcountry Heritage, you can learn all about the art of barbeque. Jim ‘N’ Nick’s from Bluffton will host this tasty session that includes lunch. The mouth watering fun starts at noon and the cost is $12 per person. You must pre-register. Information 843-284-9227 or morrisheritagecenter.org.
▪ Bluffton artist Amiri Farris will team up with the Morris Center for Lowcountry Heritage on Jan. 20 to build a large-scale Lowcountry mural from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. for permanent display at the center. The public is invited to join in this unique experience. Information 843-284-9227 or morrisheritagecenter.org.
And one last thing
Are you as tired as I am of the word “collusion”?
Babbie Guscio is the social columnist for The Bluffton Packet. She can be reached at The Store on Calhoun Street or at thestoresc@gmail.com.
